Improved Hyundai Venue in Singapore

Komoco Motors, distributor of Hyundai cars in Singapore, has upgraded the equipment of the Venue crossover on sale here.

All the cars are now equipped with keyless engine ignition, while the better-equipped variant gets a new front radiator grille design and driving aids such as blind spot detection, lane departure warning and forward collision avoidance.

Mini Rosewood Edition available

The special edition comes in Indian Summer Red, a colour previously found only on the new Mini Clubman - with its roof, side mirrors and rims in black.

The rims have floating hub caps which keep the Mini logo upright even when the wheels are spinning.

The edition is available only in the three-and five-door Cooper variants.

Borneo Motors upgrades e-services for Toyota owners

Toyota owners who service their cars at the authorised dealer can tap more online booking features and services.

For example, they can ask the workshop online to prepare for repairs in advance to cut down waiting time.

They also do not need to register when they arrive at the service centre.

Their car-plate numbers will be scanned at the gate and a queue number will be automatically generated and sent to them via SMS.

Jeep unveils Renegade and Compass 4xe plug-in hybrid

Jeep's off-road capable sport utility vehicles pair a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors.

The first motor sits on the front axle and is coupled to the internal combustion engine. The second motor, which is located on the rear axle, is powered by a 11.4kWh battery which provides a 50km range on full electric mode.

They are Jeep's first electrified models.

Audi unveils RS4 Avant online in Singapore

Audi Singapore has launched the latest version of the RS4 Avant online in Singapore.

It took the covers off the station wagon on a live video feed on Sunday on its website, YouTube channel and LinkedIn page.

Powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbocharged engine, the car costs $404,075 including COE.