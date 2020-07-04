Bentley Bentayga gets facelift

Bentley has given its 41/2-year-old Bentayga sport utility vehicle a makeover.

Cosmetic changes are minor and hardly alter the overall appearance of the big all-terrain vehicle.

Changes are more significant inside, with new seats, trim and more rear legroom (by up to 100mm).

A new infotainment system with a 10.9-inch high-resolution screen and better connectivity takes pride of place in a cabin adorned with dark-tint diamond-brushed aluminium finish (a first for Bentley).

A 20mm increase to the rear track width makes the car more dynamic.

Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association aims to help Singapore decarbonise

The Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association of Singapore is the first group here dedicated to furthering the cause of fuel cells.

It started in 2007 as an informal community, with 40 organisations from government, academia and industry.

However, interest died down over the years and the community became inactive.

In 2015, some members revived the association amid renewed interest in the hydrogen economy.

Helmed by president Noel Chin and comprising more than 200 members, it aims to promote the use of hydrogen and fuel cells to help Singapore decarbonise and move towards a greener energy mix for power generation, mobility and industrial applications.

Lamborghini on water

Lamborghini and The Italian Sea Group have built a 19m-long luxury yacht. The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 (the number references Lamborghini's year of founding) is powered by two 2,000hp MAN V12-2000 engines, enabling it to reach 60 knots - the fastest of the Tecnomar fleet. The carbon-fibre yacht weighs only 24 tonnes, which is up to 50 per cent lighter than boats of its size.

Skoda digital voice assistant for Superb, Karoq, Kodiaq

Skoda has introduced a new infotainment system for its flagship Superb as well as its Karoq and Kodiaq sport utility vehicles. It has digital voice assistant, Internet radio and wireless phone pairing.

USB-C outlets replace the USB-A ports. A built-in SIM card ensures a permanent Internet connection.

Volvo, Waymo team up for self-driving taxi service

Volvo Car Group has teamed up with American autonomous tech group Waymo to integrate Waymo's fully self-driving technology into an electric vehicle platform for ride-hailing services.

Fastest EV charger at ComfortDelGro Loyang premises

Transport giant ComfortDelGro has installed a 100kW electric vehicle charger the fastest commercial charger here.

The Delta Ultra Fast Charger boasts double the power output of all other commercial DC chargers in Singapore. Located at the company's Loyang premises, the charger can juice up two cars within 30 minutes.

Fastest road-going Mini in Singapore

Eight units of the new Mini John Cooper Works GP, the fastest road-going Mini, have arrived in Singapore. The car is powered by a 2-litre turbo engine making 306hp and 450Nm. It goes from zero to 100kmh in 5.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 265kmh.

The model gets enhanced cooling and a sportier exhaust. A tweaked chassis with suspension 10mm lower than the Mini John Cooper Works' complete the package. It is estimated to cost $200,888 with the certificate of entitlement.