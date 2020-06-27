BMW premieres new M5 rides

BMW has unveiled its new M5 and M5 Competition, which get a fresh look with a new double-bar grille design, restyled headlights and front bumper.

At the rear, the cars get new bumper and diffuser designs and re-sculpted tail-lights.

Their performance is identical to that of their predecessors, but they get new shock absorbers from the BMW M8 Gran Coupe and a retuned chassis, which BMW says offer even better driveability and handling.

Range Rover marks golden jubilee with special-edition car

To celebrate its golden jubilee, British marque Range Rover is introducing a special edition.

Limited to 1,970 units - in recognition of the year the original Range Rover. was launched - the car features two unique 22-inch wheel designs, commemorative badging and an individually numbered commissioning plaque on the centre console.

Citroen C4 hatchback now a compact crossover

The new Citroen C4 has ditched its hatchback roots and morphed into a compact crossover. It has three powertrains - electric, diesel and petrol.

The petrol version is expected in Singapore in the first quarter of next year, according to local dealer Cycle & Carriage France.

Seat unveils facelifted Ateca

The refreshed Seat Ateca sport utility vehicle (SUV) gets a new four-cylinder 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, where two cylinders can shut down to save fuel.

It also borrows styling cues from its larger Tarraco sibling, such as a redesigned radiator grille, front and rear bumpers, and full LED headlamps and rear lights.

Interior changes include a new steering wheel design, an upgraded infotainment system and a digital cockpit.

The range-topping Cupra Ateca has also been refreshed. The power output remains the same at 296hp and 400Nm of torque, but the car gets upgrades such as all-wheel-drive and adaptive suspension.

There is no timeline on the arrival of the facelifted Ateca and Cupra Ateca in Singapore.

Lotus celebrates Exige's 20th anniversary with new edition

Lotus has launched the 20th anniversary edition of its iconic Exige sports car.

The Exige Sport 410 20th Anniversary edition comes in three colours taken from 2000's Exige Series 1 - chrome orange (above), laser blue and calypso red - as well as saffron yellow, motorsport black or arctic silver.

It also features commemorative badging above the side indicators and on the rear bumper and spoiler.

The car will be available globally.

BMW's self-service car software updates

BMW owners here can now update their cars' software themselves.

They can do so by downloading the installation files directly into the vehicle, or loading them into the BMW Connected app on their smartphone and then synchronising with the vehicle later.

The ongoing global remote software update roll-out adds more functions to the BMW voice-recognition user interface.