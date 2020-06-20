Renault Megane RS Trophy lands in Singapore

The souped-up version of the Renault Megane RS hot hatch has slipped into Singapore without fanfare.

The Land Transport Authority has approved the car for sale earlier this month.

The Trophy's 1.8-litre turbocharged engine churns out 300hp, up from 280hp. Other upgrades include a stiffer chassis, mechanical limited slip differential and Recaro seats. It is the fastest Renault model on sale here.

The Trophy is priced at $145,999 with six-speed manual transmission and $155,999 with six-speed dual-clutch transmission - both without the certificate of entitlement.

Renault distributor Wearnes Automotive has sold more than 40 units of the latest generation of the Megane RS here since its launch in September 2018.

Online car sales continue

Car showrooms may have reopened, but some car dealers are making online sales a permanent feature.

Volkswagen Singapore set up an online store on Lazada this month. On Thursday, it started a week-long online flash sale where buyers pay $1 for a $3,000 voucher. The voucher can be used on top of existing promotions.

Toyota's local dealer Borneo Motors has also set up shop on the online marketplace in April.

Refreshed Skoda Superb for sale here

The Czech carmaker's flagship Superb sedan, which has undergone a facelift, was launched for sale in Singapore yesterday.

The car comes with a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine making 187hp and 320Nm of torque.

It has a redesigned front grille and bumper, dynamic full LED turn signals as well as a host of safety technology such as emergency stopping when a pedestrian cuts into the car's path and rear radars to detect road hazards.

The entry-level Superb is priced at $141,900, while the higher-end Laurin & Klement trim, which has upgrades like a sunroof and adaptive suspension, costs $156,900 - both with the certificate of entitlement and before launch discounts.

Contactless test drive for Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Mitsubishi, Citroen and DS cars

Those who are keen on Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Mitsubishi, Citroen and DS cars can now test-drive the rides without the sales staff joining them.

The physical distancing measure enhances the safety of both customers and staff as it avoids close contact within the confines of the car cabin, said a Cycle & Carriage spokesman. Other measures include keeping car keys in mini zipper bags and disinfecting writing pens.

The sales staff can track the progress of the test drive and remain in touch with the driver through a smartphone mounted on the front passenger seat's headrest, which will have its camera and speakerphone switched on.

BMW launches 'showroom-less' car buying

While some showrooms are offering contactless test driving, BMW buyers do not even have to visit the showroom at all.

BMW Asia and its agent Performance Motors have launched a new BMW Convenience 360 retail programme where prospective customers can browse cars online, speak to BMW product experts over the telephone, place a refundable deposit and have the cars driven to them for test driving.

The buyers can also choose to have their new rides delivered to them by valet or the sales staff.