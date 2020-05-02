Ford Mustang Cobra Jet with 1,400hp

Ford has unveiled a one-off electric Mustang which it says will do a 400m sprint in just over eight seconds, at speeds exceeding 270kmh.

The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype is designed to deliver more than 1,400hp and nearly 1,500Nm of instant torque. It will enter a drag race that will take place later this year.

Only 150 units of Mazda MX-5 R-Sport

Based on the 1.5-litre 132hp 2020 Mazda MX-5 Sport, the MX-5 R-Sport is limited to 150 examples. It features 16-inch Rays gunmetal wheels, piano-black wing mirrors, a grey fabric hood and unique paintwork.

Four Audi RS models to choose from

Audi will launch four RS models in Singapore this year - RS6 Avant, RS4, RS5 and RS7. Never has the Bavarian company introduced so many of its steroid-fed line-up within a year.

For buyers looking for something saner, the new A5 Sportback is also on the way this year, along with the electric e-tron Sportback. At a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Audi also announced the opening of its online showroom (www.audisale.sg), which provides a peek of the A5 Sportback.

Audi Singapore has also tied up with online marketplace Lazada to offer more than 100 merchandise items.

Personal transport use in US falls by 46 per cent

Using vehicle-tracking technology, mobility data specialist Inrix Research has found that personal transport use has fallen by 46 per cent in the United States since early March, while truck movement is down by 13 per cent.

According to a report by Bloomberg, average speeds in San Francisco and Los Angeles are up by nearly 50 per cent, while New York and Chicago are seeing a 40 and 20 per cent increase in speeds respectively.

Bentley to deliver Flying Spur as China retailers reopen

All 40 Bentley retailers across China are now fully open. The British luxury marque owned by Volkswagen Group will deliver the first 2020 Flying Spur to customers soon. The third generation of the limousine features a range of new colours to wow well-heeled Chinese buyers.

Bentley says measures - such as extended opening hours to reduce showroom traffic, increased cleaning and protective equipment in place and digital presentations where possible - are in place to reduce risk of infection.

VW restarts production with Golf

Volkswagen has resumed production at its Wolfsburg plant. The first vehicle produced was a Golf. Production is 10 to 15 per cent of capacity, increasing to around 40 per cent in the coming week.

Some 8,000 employees have returned to work. Production of the Tiguan and Touran models as well as the Seat Tarraco has also begun. VW-owned Czech brand Skoda has also resumed production at three plants.