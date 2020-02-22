Supercar Czinger 21C clocks 1.9-second century sprint

Behold the Czinger 21C, a hybrid supercar designed and made in Los Angeles, and which promises an output of 1,250hp and a 0 to 100kmh sprint in a neck-snapping 1.9 seconds.

It will be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

Bentley's GT Mulliner Convertible with luxurious details

Bentley has launched a new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible.

Designed and built by Bentley Mulliner - Bentley's bespoking division and the oldest automotive coach-builder in the world - the car boasts a unique double diamond grille, 22-inch wheels, contemporary finishes and a bespoke Mulliner interior crafted entirely by hand.

Upholstery in the cabin is held together by no fewer than 400,000 stitches.

Jaguar Land Rover unveils self-driving EV concept

Jaguar Land Rover probably realises that its cars are increasingly too big for most cities.

Its Project Vector addresses this. The "autonomy-ready" platform offering tiny electric urban runabouts caters to private and shared mobility needs.

A pilot in Coventry is planned from next year to test the viability of the cars, which look nothing like the Tata-owned group's current line-up of vehicles.

Cheaper Audi EV due

An Audi e-tron with a shorter range and lighter price tag will arrive in the second half of this year.

The new variant of the electric crossover is powered by two motors making 230kW and 540Nm. It promises a range of 304km, versus 400km for its twin.

BMW 3-series to have more plug-in hybrid variants

BMW's 3-series will come with several plug-in hybrid variants. The 330e Saloon has already been launched, with the 330e Touring due in the middle of the year.

The electrified line-up, offering an all-electric range of up to 57km, will be expanded over the coming months. Expect coupe, convertible and GT variants.

A more refined Kia Sorento

Kia Motors has revealed the first official images of its new Sorento, which is slated to arrive in the third quarter of this year.

Its side profile is a shade of Audi's Q car, with a robust outline overlaid by a greater degree of refinement and elegance. It has sharper lines and uninterrupted surfaces, making it noticeably more sculpted than its more round-edged predecessor.

Lotus electric supercar goes into production

It is really happening - production of the Lotus Evija electric supercar is under way. Series production and first customer deliveries of the two-seater will begin as early as June. The assembly hall is in Hethel, Norfolk, Britain, which was completed in half a year.

Skoda names first EV

Skoda has named its first electric crossover Enyaq, which is derived from the Irish name Enya, meaning "source of life".

The car is the Czech brand's first series-production vehicle based on Volkswagen Group's modular platform for electric models, and the next of a series of more than 10 electric models that will be launched under the Skoda iV sub-brand by the end of 2022.

By 2025, Skoda expects all-electric vehicles and models with plug-in hybrid drives to account for 25 per cent of sales.

Honda Jazz to have 2-motor h qybrid system

Honda's new Jazz will have a novel hybrid system. Called e:HEV hybrid, it runs on two front-mounted lithium ion-powered motors with a total output of 80kW and 253Nm.

Deemed to be Honda's most efficient hybrid system yet, e:HEV will offer an all-electric range. The motor system is paired with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an innovative fixed-gear transmission via an intelligent power control unit.

The Jazz could arrive by the second half of the year.

All-in-one Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe

The Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe combines numerous vehicle personalities in one model. At the heart of the "performance SUV coupe" is a 4-litre bi-turbo V8 paired with a 48-volt starter-alternator and electrical system.

The base model delivers an output of 571hp while the S variant an impressive 612hp. Suitably AMG, then.

Eon, VW make fast charging cheaper

The establishment of a dense public network of ultra-fast EV charging stations can be realised much faster than previously assumed.

Energy group Eon and Volkswagen Group Components have come up with a system which sources its power from a huge battery bank. They claim this will lower cost significantly as it does away with costly civil engineering works.

Each station can charge two electric cars with up to 150kW of power at the same time, thus providing an additional range of around 200km on average in just 15 minutes.

To ensure that the battery installed in the charging station always has sufficient capacity, it is permanently fed by a conventional 16-to 63-ampere power connection (which presumably does not require costly civil engineering works).