Ferrari Roma a throwback to 1950s Rome

It may be Ferrari's newest coupe, but the Roma has more than a hint of Aston Martin Vantage in its styling. Said to represent the carefree lifestyle of Rome in the 1950s and 1960s, the Roma shares the same platform as the entry-level Portofino.

With a front-mounted turbocharged 3,855cc V8 mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the 620hp 2+2 goes from standstill to 100kmh in 3.4 seconds. If this is not impressive enough, its styling might convince James Bond to defect.

Elva: McLaren's fastest open-air car

This is the fastest open-air car McLaren has made - the roof-less Elva roadster. The two-seater is the lightest road car from McLaren, thanks to an extensive use of carbon fibre and perhaps to it not having a roof or a windscreen. It is powered by a biturbo V8 which makes 815hp. Zero to hundred is completed in less than 3 seconds and 0-200kmh in 6.7 seconds (quicker than the McLaren Senna). Just 399 examples of the Elva will be made.

New Kia K5 will turn heads

Kia has released photos of its new K5 and it is clear the car is now good-looking enough to worry even the Germans. Also known as Optima, the car has sweeping lines forming a fastback silhouette and fronted by new headlights flanking a bold grille said to be "modelled on the texture of shark skin".

The K5 is 50mm longer at 4,905mm, 25mm wider at 1,860mm, but 20mm lower at 1,445mm. A 2,850mm wheelbase ensures plenty of space within its sporty shell. Unfortunately, Kia is not making a right-hand-drive version.

Toyota brand envoy Joseph Schooling promotes safety

Toyota agent Borneo Motors is doing its bit for road safety here by partnering the Singapore Road Safety Council in its outreach to children. Working with Nanyang Polytechnic, it produced three safety videos featuring Olympian and Toyota brand envoy Joseph Schooling. These videos will be used as educational tools during road safety talks and will be made available on the council's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Skoda Octavia bulks up

Skoda's new Octavia is a bigger car. The Combi wagon shown here is 22mm longer than before, with the largest boot in its segment (640 litres, 30 litres more than previously). Full LED illumination, shallow roof rails and new alloys (up to 19-inch) are part of the package.

Zeda the last of Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati has created the GranTurismo Zeda to mark the GranTurismo's end of production. The specially designed car is for display only and will embark on a world tour. The next GranTurismo and GranCabrio will be the first Maserati models to adopt 100 per cent electric solutions.

Bentley Continental GT gets tweed roof

Bentley is offering tweed as a roof material for its Continental GT Convertible. The old-world woollen fabric might add warmth on a cold winter day, but one wonders how stain-proof it is to bird droppings.

DTM plans electric future

Touring car race series DTM might go electric. Its promoter ITR is looking at a 1,000bhp car capable of speeds of 320kmh. It will be powered by either a solid state battery or hydrogen fuel cell. In this futuristic race, robots change wheels and battery packs at pit-stops. Today's cars have 600bhp turbo-charged engines.

Hyundai aims to hush cabin noise

Hyundai is working on the world's first Road Noise Active Noise Control system, which dramatically reduces noise within the cabin. It builds on the company's Active Noise Control technology, which emits soundwaves inverted to incoming noise. The new system can analyse various types of noise in real time (0.002 seconds) and produce inverted soundwaves.

Based on tests, it is able to halve in-cabin noise. This is an improvement which is most noticeable in something inherently quiet, like an electric car. The system achieves its goal without the weight penalty of traditional insulation methods.

Christopher Tan