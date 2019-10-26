Lexus unveils futuristic car

Lexus has unveiled its wildest-looking concept car yet - the F-30 Electrified Concept.

Unveiled at the ongoing Tokyo Motor Show, the car with gull-wing doors and futuristic lines is supposed to hint at what the brand might have on the road towards 2030.

It will have a cockpit designed for autonomous driving, electric motors built into its wheels and steering-by-wire technology.

Concept aside, Lexus plans to unveil its first production battery electric car next month, followed by a plug-in hybrid in the next few years. By 2025, it will have electrified variants across its entire range.

Jazzed-up Honda

JazzHonda's new Jazz certainly looks more jazzy.

The compact hatch has a hybrid variant, but with a twist - it has two motors.

Features include wireless smartphone mirroring and improved proactive safety systems.

The two-motor system is newly developed for the Jazz and promises smooth, responsive and direct driving feel.

Ferrari Classiche Academy courses

The second round of Ferrari Classiche Academy courses will start next spring. The course focuses on the finer points of driving vintage and classic Ferrari models.

The programme begins with a practical introduction to cars such as the 308 GTS, the GTBi and the Mondial 3.2.

It includes track sessions in cars with manual gearboxes and without electronic assistance. Techniques such as "heel and toe" and "double clutching" will be taught.

BMW's new 8-series Gran Coupe zooms into town

BMW has launched its new 8-series Gran Coupe in Singapore.

The big "four-door coupe" is the only model in its segment derived directly from a two-door.

The newcomer is built alongside the 8-series Coupe and Convertible in Dingolfing, Germany - also the plant which makes the 7-series limo.

The new four-door has a 3,023mm wheelbase - 201mm longer than the Coupe's.

The M850i xDrive Gran Coupe, priced at $605,888, goes from 0 to 100kmh in 3.9 seconds.

First Audi A8 plug-in hybrid

Audi has added a plug-in hybrid to its flagship A8 range: the A8L 60TFSI e quattro.

With an all-electric range of up to 45km, the greener limo has a motor assisting its 3-litre turbo V6.

Together, they make 449hp and 700Nm of torque.

The first Audi A8 plug-in hybrid has freewheeling, recuperation and predictive navigation data to enhance efficiency.

Hyundai Motor to develop Smart Cruise Control

Hyundai Motor has announced the development of the world's first machine learning-based Smart Cruise Control, a technology that incorporates the driver's patterns into the cruise control.

The industry-first feature is planned for implementation in future Hyundai group vehicles.

It enables an essential self-driving feature by mimicking the driver's patterns and habits on its own.

This makes the adaptive-cruise-control function more palatable to a whole range of drivers.

Upstream Security raises $41m in funding

Upstream Security, a leader in cyber security for connected vehicles, has announced that a syndicate of investors - including some of the world's largest automotive vehicle manufacturers, insurance and fleet operators - has invested US$30 million (S$41 million) in a Series B funding round, bringing the company's total investment to date to US$41 million.

The round was led by Renault Venture Capital and included Volvo Group Venture Capital, Hyundai AutoEver and Nationwide Ventures.