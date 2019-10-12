Facelifted BMW X1 lands in Singapore

BMW's X1 compact crossover has arrived. That design has been buffed and polished, appearing more striking, sportier and more powerful.

Prices range from $171,888 for the 1.5-litre three-cylinder X1 sDrive18i to $182,888 for the 2-litre four-cylinder X1 sDrive20i M Sport. Only front-wheel-drives are available at the moment. Next year, a plug-in hybrid BMW X1 xDrive25e will join them.

Audi aims to cut CO2 emissions by 30 per cent by 2025

Audi intends to put more than 30 electrified models on the market by 2025, which constitutes a 40 per cent share in sales. The development and production of the Audi e-tron will be incorporated into the upcoming projects for the all-electric models.

By 2025, the carbon footprint of the vehicle fleet across the entire life cycle is to be reduced by 30 per cent from 2015 levels.

Polestar 2 will be sold online next year

The 300kW electric Polestar 2 could arrive as early as the end of next year and be priced around $300,000. The all-wheel-drive from Volvo's luxury brand with a 78kWh battery pack will have an infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS, featuring Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Play Store and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Polestar cars will be sold online and directly from the car marque. The brand will be opening Polestar Spaces where specialists will be able to assist customers with product information and test drives. About 50 spaces are planned globally by the end of next year.

VW debuts updated R logo

Volkswagen R, Wolfsburg's version of performance nameplates like BMW M or Mercedes-AMG, has unveiled a new logo. The emblem is more modern, distinct and sleek. It was designed at the Volkswagen Design Centre.

BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe to arrive next year

The BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe is 231mm longer than its two-door siblings. Of that, 200mm goes to wheelbase, which measures 3,027mm. The boot has a capacity of 440 litres. It gets the same high-revving 4.4-litre 625hp V8 as its M8 siblings. It should arrive by the middle of next year.

Last Saab to go under the hammer

The last Saab will be auctioned via Bilweb Auctions this month. The successful bidder will be invited to a visit to the National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) factory in Sweden and the Saab Museum. Proceeds of the Saab 9-3 auction will be donated to The NEVS Sustainable Mobility Scholarship.

The 2014 Silver 2.0T Automatic with about 64km on the odometer was set aside from the production line to undergo a development test that was never carried out. Subsequently, it was used as a reference vehicle during the limited production run. The car was parked in the NEVS factory, in the event that petrol car production might resume.

Audi Q3 and A6 2.0TFSI available here

The Audi Q3 and A6 2.0TFSI have landed in Singapore. The Q3 1.4TFSI retails for $168,800 and the A6 2.0TFSI is available from $242,500. Compared with its predecessor, the new Q3 is bigger at 4,484mm long, 1,849mms wide and 1,585mm tall.

The A6 2.0TFSI is a front-wheel-drive variant with 245hp, and a 12-volt "mild hybrid" system. It complements the 3.0TFSI quattro model.

Volvo Cars, Geely to merge engine operations

Volvo Cars and Geely intend to merge their existing combustion engine operations into a standalone business to establish a new global supplier that will seek to develop next-generation combustion engines and hybrid powertrains. This will clear the way for Volvo Cars to focus on the development of its all-electric range of cars.

By the middle of the next decade, it expects half its global sales to be fully electric and the other half hybrid.

For Geely, the planned new entity means technologically advanced and efficient combustion engines and hybrid powertrains would be available to Geely Auto, Proton, Lotus, LEVC and Lynk.

The new business can also supply to third-party manufacturers.

Christopher Tan