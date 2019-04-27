Nissan's powerful 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition

Nissan's famed 3.7-litre V6 powers the 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition. The engine produces 332hp and 366Nm of torque. The 50th-anniversary model comes equipped with a close-ratio, six-speed manual gearbox featuring a synchronised downshift rev-matching system. The car is also available as a seven-speed automatic with paddle shifters and adaptive shift control.

Mini previews 2019 Clubman

Mini's 2019 Clubman wears a new grille flanked by LED headlights. On-board features include Apple CarPlay and navigation. A new range of leather upholstery and surface trim can be selected. The sporty Mini John Cooper Works Clubman will join the range at a later date.

Lotus electric supercar in the works

Lotus' new car, codenamed Type 130, is in "advanced stages of development". The brand's first electric supercar will be revealed in London later this year.

Polestar 2 to be produced in China

Volvo Cars will produce the all-electric Polestar 2 fastback in Luqiao in China's Zhejiang province, from early next year. Owned by Chinese automotive group Geely, the plant will produce Polestar 2 alongside other models from Volvo and Lynk & Co (including the XC40), which share platforms with Polestar 2.

36 Ferrari cars in Singapore recalled

Five GTC4Lussos and 31 other Ferraris here are affected by a global recall to fix a fire risk as well as a door glitch. This is part of a recall to fix 524 vehicles in China.

A tension on the door lock mechanism may result in the door being unable to open from the outside. A fuel vapour separator which could crack and allow fumes to leak out, increasing the risk of a fire, is the other thing which needs to be rectified. Singapore's Ferrari agent, Ital Auto, says the recall has started here and all cars should be fixed in two months' time.

Lucky draw vouchers, new cars at Cars@Expo

Cars@Expo happens this weekend from 10am to 8pm at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5. With more than 40 exhibitor booths, it will feature new cars from brands such as Audi, BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen. There will be used cars and auto accessories too.

Visitors stand to win $6,000 worth of vouchers in a lucky draw. All car buyers will also receive a $50 Esso petrol voucher, while those who spend at least $100 at the accessories booths will receive a $10 Esso petrol voucher.

Renault City K-ZE premieres in China

Renault's new electric urban runabout is called City K-ZE. Its sixth electric model will be in showrooms - starting with China - before the end of the year.

The car has a 150mm ground clearance, a 2,423mm wheelbase and a 300-litre boot. Its multiple charging modes make it compatible with both 220V domestic plugs and public infrastructures. In fast charge, it takes only 50 minutes to charge from empty to 80 per cent. In slow charge, it takes four hours to charge to 100 per cent.

Only 155 units of Aston Martin's first electric car to be built

Aston Martin has unveiled a battery-powered version of its Rapide four-seater. The Rapide E is Aston's first electric car and will be built at St Athan in Wales, Aston Martin's home of electrification.

Just 155 examples of the car developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering will be built. With twin electric motors producing over 610hp and 950Nm of torque, it is the most powerful Rapide model yet.

Audi e-tron featured in Avengers skit

Audi and Marvel Studios have made a skit for the Avengers: Endgame movie. The video, called "The Debriefing", follows Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and her re-introduction to society after years away from Earth. The video also features the all-electric Audi e-tron. To watch the clip, go to audi.us/TheDebriefing.

Christopher Tan