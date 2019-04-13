Ford Kuga gets three hybrid powertrain options

Ford's new Kuga crossover comes with electrified powertrains. More streamlined than before, the Kuga is the first Ford model to be offered as a mild hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

The Kuga Plug-In Hybrid (above) will offer an electric driving range of more than 50km.

The new Kuga is also the first sport utility vehicle to be based on Ford's new global C2 architecture, which delivers 10 per cent more torsional stiffness and up to 90kg weight reduction.

Catch the Suzuki Jimny at Cars@Expo

Suzuki's cute and iconic Jimny (above) will be officially launched at Cars@Expo on April 27 at Singapore Expo Hall 4.

The variant offered by authorised Suzuki agent Champion Motors is powered by a 1.5-litre normally aspirated engine mated to a four-speed autobox. It puts out 102hp and 130Nm and drives a part-time four-wheel-drive system. Weighing just slightly over a tonne, the car is built on a ladder-frame platform which true offroaders tend to subscribe to.

The mini sport utility vehicle is expected to retail at $108,000 to $118,000 with the certificate of entitlement.

An electric Infiniti by 2021

Infiniti aims to launch its first electric car in three years. To be made in China, the car will be a sporty sedan, reports Reuters.

An Infiniti spokesman said, however, the brand did not intend to export the e-sedan from China. Brand officials have said that from 2021, every Infiniti model launched will be either an all-electric car or so-called "e-Power" hybrids.

Sporty Audi SQ2

Audi has decided to give its compact Q2 crossover a not-so-compact engine. The SQ2 (above) is driven by a 2-litre turbo churning out 300hp and 400Nm from 2,000rpm.

Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, it sends the car to 100kmh in 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 248kmh. To help the pocket rocket stay on the ground, its suspension has been lowered by 20mm, and power is distributed to all four wheels. There are no plans for it to land in Singapore yet.

Bespoke Ferrari modelled after iconic racers

After nearly five years of planning, Ferrari's one-off P80/C racer (left) is ready. Conceived for a special client, the car boasts track-tailored aerodynamics and is inspired by past iconic models such as the 330 P3/P4 and 1966 Dino 206 S.

Hong Seh to sell Geely electric car

Parallel importer Hong Seh has entered into an agreement with Chinese automotive group Geely to distribute Geely's line of electric vehicles in South-east Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The deal kicks off with the Geely Geometry A electric saloon (above, with Hong Seh managing director Alfred Tan ), which is expected to arrive in Singapore by next year.

Looking like a bigger Hyundai Ioniq Electric, the Geometry A will be the latest in a line of electric cars bound for Singapore. The car will be available with two battery options, with the more powerful said to boast a range of up to 500km on a single charge. No local prices have been released, but based on how the car is priced overseas, it may hover around $130,000 before COE. Hong Seh, once an agent for Ferrari and Maserati, now sells parallel-imported cars from Tesla, Mercedes-Benz and Alfa Romeo.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4Matic hits 100kmh in 4.9 seconds

The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4Matic (above) is a compact four-door coupe with attitude. It is powered by a 2-litre turbo delivering 306hp, which is variably distributed to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

It hits 100kmh in 4.9 seconds and comes with driving modes to suit each occasion.

Christopher Tan