Audi e-tron takes Austrian ski slope

Last month, Audi sent its first electric-powered sport utility vehicle onto the Austrian slopes where the world's best ski racers battle for victory in the Hahnenkamm Race.

The specially equipped Audi e-tron climbed the "Mausefalle" on the legendary "Streif" course. With an 85 per cent gradient, it is the steepest section of the downhill course. But with 370kW and 8,920Nm going to all four wheels, the car tackled the task with aplomb.

Can 5G technology make roads safer?

Up to 68 per cent of accidents could be avoided with 5G technology behind the wheel, according to Spanish carmaker Seat.

Its 5G-connected car can detect pedestrians, cyclists and static obstacles before the driver sees them. This way, drivers will get predictive information to make faster, better decisions.

But the platform requires a road infrastructure which incorporates cameras, sensors and beacons - a costly proposition for any city. Also, what happens when the network is down, or reception is less than optimal?

Bentley's SUV faster than Lamborghini's

In a race for boasting rights, Bentley has unleashed the Bentayga Speed, which it touts as the "world's fastest production sport utility vehicle".

With a top speed of 306kmh, it is 1kmh faster than the Lamborghini Urus.

But if you live in the city, where most supercar owners tend to, then the Urus is still the quickest, with a century sprint time of 3.6 seconds, versus the Bentayga Speed's 3.9 seconds.

The Bentayga Speed is powered by a 6-litre W12 developing 626bhp - a bit more than the standard Bentayga - but its peak torque remains unchanged at 900Nm.

Tesla yet to refund deposits

for cancelled Model 3s United States electric car maker Tesla is still holding on to US$800 million (S$1.08 billion) in deposits for the Model 3 as at the end of last year, according to Automotive News. Production delays have led to an undisclosed number of customers cancelling their orders and Automotive News said many are still waiting for their deposit refunds, some up to a year now.

In Singapore, about two dozen people have placed deposits of US$1,000 each since 2016. Many have since cancelled their bookings, but no one is known to have received refunds.

Citroen to unveil microcar concept

Citroen will be presenting a microcar concept at the Geneva Motor Show next month. The Ami One is an electric, driverless concept which offers ondemand usage from five minutes to five years.

The concept spans the spectrum of car-sharing, rental and purchase, and includes a special mobile app which motorists can use to manage their relationship with the car.

BMW X5 is Britain's most stolen car

British security firm Tracker has released last year's list of the most stolen (and recovered) cars in Britain. The top five are, in descending order, the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz C-class, BMW 3-series, Mercedes-Benz E-class and BMW 5-series.

Christopher Tan