Futuristic BMW Vision iNext

The BMW Vision iNext gives a glimpse into the future of personal mobility. BMW says it represents a "building block for the future of the BMW Group, encompassing technology, design and new ways of thinking that are set to filter through the company and its brands".

This is the first time all of the BMW Group's strategic innovation fields - Autonomous driving, Connectivity, Electrification and Services - have been incorporated into a single vehicle. The iNext production model will roll off the assembly line at Plant Dingolfing from 2021.

Audi and Airbus subsidiary test flying taxi service

Audi is testing a flying taxi service in South America with Airbus subsidiary Voom. Customers book helicopter flights in Mexico City or Sao Paulo, while an Audi is at the ready for the journey to or from the landing site.

Audi is also supporting the Urban Air Mobility flying taxi project in Ingolstadt, Germany. This initiative is preparing test operations for a flying taxi at Audi's site and is part of a joint project of the European Union. This project aims to convince the public of the benefits of the new technology and answer questions concerning battery technology, regulation, certification and infrastructure.

Automobili Pininfarina reveals hypercar

The Italian designer of Ferraris, Automobili Pininfarina has revealed images of the electric PF0 hypercar prototype and has confirmed an investment of more than €20 million (S$31 million) to design, develop and produce the car, which will be powered by four motors producing 1,900bhp.

A quieter Bentley convertible

Behold the third-generation Bentley Continental GT Convertible. Equipped with a big soft top which opens in 19 seconds and is three-decibels quieter when closed, the grand tourer is made for all occasions.

Powered by a 635hp W12 engine mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the car sprints to 100kmh in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 333kmh.

Aston Martin to more than double production by 2025

Aston Martin aims to more than double the number of cars it makes by 2025, reported Reuters, which quoted its chief executive. The British marque is on target to produce 6,400 vehicles this year despite a slowing Chinese market and worries over Brexit. The company is looking to manufacture 14,000 cars by 2025, said chief executive officer Andy Palmer.

Last year, Aston Martin made a pre-tax profit of £87 million (S$152 million), its first annual pre-tax profit since 2010. In the year to date, the company saw turnover grow 185 per cent in the United States, 133 per cent in the Asia-Pacific and 118 per cent in China, Mr Palmer said.

New Range Rover Evoque available next year

Range Rover has launched a new Evoque, eight years after the first one stunned the sport utility vehicle world with its edgy styling.

The new model will have a choice of three-and four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, hybrid-electric power, 48-volt electrical system and a three-cylinder plug-in hybrid. Apple CarPlay and 4G Wi-fi hot spot will be part of on-board amenities. It will also have artificial intelligence algorithms to learn driver preferences and ready the cabin for each journey. The car will be in Singapore by the second half of next year.

One-of-a-kind Ferrari SP3JC

The latest Ferrari one-off project, the SP3JC, has been officially consigned to its owner, who is said to be United Kingdom Ferrari dealer John Collins.

Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, the SP3JC was made to reproduce V12 open-air motoring of the 1950s and 1960s. The car features a muscular stance with dynamic sculpturing on the flanks. Split-glass inserts on the bonnet show off the 780hp V12 engine within.

