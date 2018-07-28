A bigger and more powerful Audi Q3

Audi's new Q3 is slated to arrive in the second quarter of next year. The second-generation Q3 is 97mm longer at 4,485mm, 18mm wider at 1,849mm, but sits 5mm lower at 1,585mm. The wheelbase is 78mm longer at 2,681mm, promising more cabin room. A powered tailgate is now standard issue.

At launch, four engines will be available: three petrol turbos and one turbodiesel, with outputs ranging from 150hp to 230hp, and all fitted with particulated filter exhaust. The entry-level engine is a 1.5-litre with 150hp and 250Nm of torque, and a cylinder cut-off system.

Porsche Macan gets a revamp

Porsche has unveiled its facelifted Macan. Engines include a 2-litre turbo, 3-litre V6 turbo and 2.9-litre twin-turbo. A three-dimensional LED tail-light strip - similar to what the Cayenne and Panamera have - is the most distinctive cosmetic change. Inside, an 11-inch touchscreen, redesigned air vents and a GT sports steering wheel seen on the 911 are some new elements.

A more responsive Renault Megane RS Trophy

Renault's new Megane RS Trophy has 300hp, making it the most powerful Renault Sport production car.

New features include a valveoperated exhaust which offers increased air flow and sporty exhaust note, ceramic bearing in its turbo which enhances responsiveness, and bi-material front brakes for better fade-resistance.

Inside, new Recaro bucket seats are bolted 20mm lower than before. Its 1.8-litre turbo engine delivers 420Nm of torque, and is paired with a six-speed manual or six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Hyundai to launch Kona Iron Man Edition early next year

Hyundai has created an Iron Man edition of its Kona sport utility vehicle. Taking centre stage at the Marvel booth of San Diego's Comic-Con, the Kona Iron Man Edition features both exterior and interior design elements which are inspired by the Iron Man suit.

The Kona Iron Man Edition will be available to customers via a limited global production run. Production is scheduled to begin in December, with the first units available in the first quarter of next year.

Only 106 units of McLaren Speedtail to be made

McLaren's next Ultimate Series, previously codenamed BP23, will be called Speedtail. The car will have a centrally mounted driving position with two seats on either side - like the McLaren F1.

The hybrid "hyper GT" will be unveiled before the end of the year. McLaren says only 106 will be produced, and all are already reserved at £1.6 million (S$2.9 million) each.

Kia Cerato arrives

Kia's new Cerato has landed, with prices starting at $77,999. Featuring a new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, the Cerato comes with LED headlights, hands-free boot lid and wireless smartphone charging.

The car is slightly larger than its predecessor and has a 502-litre boot - among the largest in its segment.

Car-to-everything communication live demonstration

Seat and Spanish telecom giant Telefonica have carried out the first live demonstration of car-to-everything communication.

Seat contributed a modified version of its sport utility vehicle, the Ateca, equipped with the latest connectivity technology to issue alerts to the driver through the instrument panel.

Communication between vehicle and road infrastructure is touted as the next big thing in connected cars, which observers believe will improve safety and efficiency by informing drivers of incidents well ahead of time.

Christopher Tan