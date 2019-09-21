Fast Lane: 12 units of Ferrari SF90 sold

12 units of Ferrari SF90 sold

Marking its 10th year as Ferrari agent, Ital Auto brought in the superlative SF90 for a sneak peek on the eve of the Formula One weekend. The car is a 1,000hp plug-in hybrid boasting sprints of 0-100kmh and 0-200kmh in 2.5 and 6.7 seconds respectively, making it the quickest Ferrari and one of the fastest cars in the world.

Its prowess comes from a 4-litre biturbo V8 paired with three electric motors (two in front). The output goes to all four wheels via a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. For all its might, the car has an all-electric range of 25km. Reversing is done electrically too.

The car is expected to arrive in the second half of next year, going for an estimated $1.8 million. Well-heeled fans here have apparently snapped up 12 units.

New 1-series premiered at BMWFestSG

BMWFestSG, held from Sept 13 to 15, over 3,000 sq m at Scape Singapore, was a hit. Besides a wide display of cars, there was a BMW Lifestyle Fashion Show and new BMW Lifestyle Collections. There were also drift demonstrations, with one lucky visitor walking away with a BMW for one month.

Among the cars on show were the new 1-series, 320i, X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition.

Rolls-Royce Bespoke Cullinan in Singapore

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Singapore will display a Bespoke Cullinan at The Podium Lounge, a Formula One after-party event. The car will have details like hand-applied Mandarin Coachline and up-lit Spirit of Ecstasy.

Mitsubishi to debut plug-in SUV concept car in October

Mitsubishi Motors will debut a small plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicle concept car at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show on Oct 24. The all-wheel-drive is said to deliver "unparalleled driving pleasure and confidence over all terrain".

App lists routes to minimise haze exposure

Journey planner Citymapper has introduced a Haze Safe option on its app. When you search for directions, Haze Safe will appear as a section. It will list only routes which involve walking time of five minutes or less - to minimise haze exposure.

Production of Audi e-tron GT to start from late 2020

Audi's 590hp battery-powered e-tron GT will be manufactured alongside the R8 supercar at Audi Sport GmbH's plant in the Bollinger Hofe in Germany from late next year.

The 4.96m by 1.96m by 1.38m electric Audi is said to share the same platform as the Porsche Taycan. It has a wheelbase of 2.9m and rides on 22-inch wheels. It is expected to hit 100kmh in around 3.5 seconds before going on to 200kmh in just over 12 seconds. The top speed is regulated at 240kmh to maximise the range (over 400km).