Drive your purpose with Volkswagen: Delivering more thrust to meaningful causes

For the millenials, success has a different definition. A good life is one that has a purpose and seeks to change the world, or even just the neighbourhood, for the better.

During the recent circuit breaker period, for example, hawkers Mr Jason Chua, 28, and Mr Hung Zhen Long, 27, started the Beng Who Cares Foundation to provide people who could not afford food with free meals from their rice bowl stall, Beng Who Cooks, in the Hong Lim Food Centre.

“We hope to inspire the community to help each other out, and be a little more selfless, because helping one another to survive will help yourself in the long run,” says Mr Chua.

As more people add purpose to their lives, Volkswagen is stepping up to partner with them and smooth their way.

In Singapore, it has supplied Beng Who Cooks, the Cat Welfare Society, urban farming social enterprise Edible Garden City and artist Sam Lo with a car each that suits their needs. The four recipients were chosen to highlight their work in the food and beverage industry, animal welfare, urban farming and arts sector respectively.

It is also looking for other ways to empower existing and potential customers. Along with a new brand design and logo to reflect the change, the idea was to make the brand more human and more lively instead of showing a perfect advertising world, and to adopt the perspective of the customer to a greater extent and tell authentic stories.

For a limited time, it is offering customers who buy its cars a year’s worth of petrol and road tax, zero percent interest on loans for a year, a free warranty for five years, free servicing of the vehicles for three years, and more.

Different cars for different dreams

To assist Mr Chua and Mr Hung with their business, Volkswagen has loaned them one of its Golf cars. The model has ample boot space to store ingredients from market runs and an efficient and powerful 1.4-litre engine that can keep up with the urgent pace of food deliveries.

“We used to do deliveries by motorcycle and could manage only maybe 10 deliveries at a time. With the car, we’ve been able to receive and deliver at least 30 orders at a go, making our work much easier,” says Mr Chua.

With the vehicle’s App-Connect system to integrated Apple and Android smartphones and its Active Info Display, the young hawkers can stay connected with customers and monitor orders even while they are on the road.

“The Active Info Display is especially useful because it shows the navigation map right in the cockpit on the digital dashboard. In other cars, the map is usually on a screen to the driver’s left. The Display makes it easier for me to find my way and drive without turning my head too much,” says Mr Chua.



The Cat Welfare Society's mission is to find a home for every cat, promote sterilisation over culling and conduct mediation and educational outreach. For the society's president Thenuga Vijakumar, the Volkswagen Touran has been a boon to this cause. PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN SINGAPORE



For the Cat Welfare Society, the Volkswagen Touran has been a boon in its mission to find a home for every cat, promote sterilisation over culling and conduct mediation and educational outreach. The model has seats in the second and third row which can be folded down to create a flat space for crates and supplies.

“We also don’t have to worry about the cats being subjected to stress in the car because it is a very smooth ride,” says the society’s president Thenuga Vijakumar.

“Another bonus is the Air Care Climatronic air-conditioning system which circulates the air throughout the car. Its air quality sensor and active biogenic filter ensure that the cats at the back are kept cool and animal-related smells do not linger within the car,” she explains.

With urban farming on the rise in Singapore, the Edible Garden City has been using its Volkswagen Passat to deliver its grow kits and Citizen Boxes, which contain locally-grown produce, as well as transport the hands-on kits it uses for its online workshops.



For Edible Garden City's co-founder and executive director Bjorn Low, the Volkswagen Passat provides convenience and space for delivering its grow kits and Citizen Boxes, which contain locally-grown produce, as well as transport the hands-on kits it uses for its online workshops. PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN SINGAPORE



“We started our urban farming journey with chefs who were into the local food movement, and we’ve grown from one garden to about 260 gardens in the last eight years,” says Mr Bjorn Low, the social enterprise's co-founder and executive director.

“The Passat is convenient because we can put a lot of items and tools we use for our garden builds, vegetable deliveries and other things in the spacious boot. It’s also a nice drive that’s more refined than what we’re used to!” he adds.

The vehicle’s Air Care Climatronic system and stylish interior, which include the luxurious ‘Nappa’ leather upholstery and ultra-fine grain surface finishes, also provide comfort after a hot day of working in the farm and making deliveries.



The Volkswagen Tiguan’s sensor-controlled Easy Open function for the boot lets Sam Lo easily load art supplies and other materials without lifting a finger. It also features designs by friends, including typography, graffiti and contemporary artists which helps make the car feel like home. PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN SINGAPORE



Lo has been putting the Volkswagen Tiguan to good use too. “Public art can inspire people, evoke feelings in them, move them to change something in society or reimagine situations in a different perspective. The human connection is so powerful and I feel public art can establish that connection through different mediums,” the artist says.

“However, as a freelance creative you have to balance a lot of other roles on top of the creative work. You have to meet people, do site recces, handle paperwork and take care of many other things,” the 34-year-old adds.

With the Tiguan’s sensor-controlled Easy Open function for the boot, Lo can easily load art supplies and other materials even with full or paint-covered hands. “The car also has an awesome Head-up Display that shows you exactly where you are going. That’s my parents’ favourite feature!” Lo says.

While the cars for the other three recipients have decals on their exterior representing their organisations, Lo’s vehicle features designs by friends, including typography, graffiti and contemporary artists. Lo explains: “To have their artworks with mine makes this car feel like home, so driving it is always a great experience.”

