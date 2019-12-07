Cream of the crop: ST Car of the Year to be announced on Dec 21

Despite the seemingly unending love affair the world has with sport -utility vehicles (SUV), only three made it to this year's The Straits Times Car of the Year shortlist.

And all three are electric. They are the Jaguar I-Pace, Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV.

And none of them is really a true SUV. The I-Pace is more of an overgrown hatchback, while the Kona and Niro are two-wheel-drives you will not even attempt to climb a kerb with.

Does this mean there is hope yet for driving enthusiasts, who usually abhor SUVs because they are less dynamic and less engaging at the wheel?

Who knows? There are very few true SUVs today. Most are lifestyle vehicles that look sportily rugged, but are best suited to paved surfaces.

That is not to say SUVs do not have a place among us. I feel Suzuki's new Jimny is a charming number - incredibly cute but imbued with real off-road capabilities.

But most other teammates do not think so. Hence, the Jimny is not among the top 10 cars selected this year. That's democracy, I guess.

As in previous years, the 10 are picked from around 50 new models launched locally this year by authorised agents. This year's list has a good mix of saloons and performance models, with three electric cars vying for the top honour. This is up from just one electric car in the shortlist last year, reflecting the rising prominence of battery-powered cars in our midst.

Interestingly, Alpine made it to the top 10 with the scintillating A110 two-seater - its first new car here in more than 20 years. This A110 rivals the unshakeable Lotus Elise in driving dynamics, but is a tad easier to live with on a day-to-day basis.

ST Car of the Year shortlist 1. Alpine A110

2. BMW 3-series

3. BMW 8-series

4. Jaguar I-Pace

5. Hyundai Kona Electric

6. Kia Niro EV

7. Mazda 3

8. Porsche 911

9. Skoda Octavia RS245

10. Toyota Supra

Volkswagen-owned Czech brand Skoda has made it to the honour roll again, with the sizzling Skoda Octavia RS245. Last year, Skoda had two cars in the shortlist - the Kodiaq and Superb. Not bad for a make which returned to the Singapore market just last year after a four-year absence.

Nationality-wise, the shortlist is well-diversified. There are three Germans (BMW 3-series, BMW 8-series and Porsche 911); two South Koreans (Kona Electric and Niro EV); two Japanese (Mazda 3 and Toyota Supra); and one representative each from France (A110), Britain (I-Pace) and Czech Republic (Octavia RS245).

To arrive at this list, the judges looked at all the new models launched in the 12-month period from mid-November last year.

Only cars priced at $750,000 or less were considered. The costliest nominee this year is the eighth-generation Porsche 911 (from around $480,000). It is the second time the 911 made it to the list - the seventh-generation car was 2012's ST Car of the Year. Will it make an encore this year?

The least expensive car in this year's shortlist is the Mazda 3, an immaculately built family runabout priced at around $100,000.

The judges are still going through the cars in the line-up and comparing each with its peers to decide how it scores on various crucial qualities. Some are arranging refresher test drives before ticking the various boxes on a scorecard.

The car that scores the highest will be named ST Car of the Year.

Cars that did not make it to the shortlist, but which still deserve mention this year include the irrepressible Jimny, the Hyundai i30N (a strong rival of the VW Golf GTI), and the elegant and surprisingly driveable Mercedes-Benz CLS.

They have helped brighten an increasingly dim industry filled with homogeneous or soulless products, and SUVs that are not actually SUVs.

Interestingly, the Toyota Supra has made it to the final shortlist, but not the BMW Z4, a car which it shares a chassis and drivetrain with. It goes to show two carmakers can have access to the same ingredients, but come out with very different cars.

Voting for the winner will begin shortly and results will be announced on Dec 21.