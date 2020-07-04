Clean car revolution is breaking old industrial towns

Ms Patricia Notario's life started unravelling when she first heard rumours Nissan Motor would shutter its car factories in Barcelona.

It was in the midst of Spain's state of emergency to contain the coronavirus and the 36-year-old and her partner, also a Nissan employee, were confined to their home like millions of others.

The couple had put all their savings into a new apartment a few months earlier and were awaiting a decision about their mortgage.

After the carmaker confirmed the news in late May, the fallout was brutal. The bank rejected the couple's loan application, the owner baulked at returning their €40,000 (S$63,000) down payment and the temporary housing the couple had rented until they could move into their new home turned into a type of limbo.

They are not alone. About 25,000 workers in the Spanish industrial hub have their livelihoods on the line. It is a scene that could play out in car towns around the world as the coronavirus crisis accelerates a structural shift in the overcrowded, fast-changing auto industry.

Nissan's decision to shut down its three plants in the scrubby hills outside Barcelona is part of a broader reorganisation with alliance partners Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, which involves cutting global production by 20 per cent.

The move is linked to the broader strains facing the sector as the era of the combustion engine gradually draws to a close.

"The transformation of the auto industry is unstoppable, it's a new industrial revolution, and the only alternative is to adapt or die," said Mr Tomas Diaz, a Nissan worker and an official with the Comissions Obreres union in Catalonia.

Car sales are plunging and the prospects for traditional vehicles are particularly gloomy.

Major economies, accounting for 13 per cent of global car deliveries, have committed to phase out diesel and petrol engines, some as early as 2025. An 87 per cent decline in battery prices in the past decade and a green push by the European Union will drive electric car sales up in Europe from just over half a million last year to two million in 2025, BloombergNEF predicts.

Car plants are being separated into two classes: those with a future in the electric world and those that will be sidelined sooner or later.

If nothing changes, Ms Notario, her partner and Spain's other 600,000 auto workers will be left out of the green jobs revolution. While some electric models are assembled in Europe's second-biggest auto producer, all of the region's electric-car supply chain is concentrated in northern Europe and Asia, where the batteries are developed.

"You could see the factory had less production," said Ms Notario. "We never had the feeling the plant would close."

Workers have been on indefinite strike since early May. They gather for weekly updates outside Nissan's Montcada i Reixac plant.

Signs of anger are everywhere. A tower with the Nissan logo is stained with red paint. A protest camp has been dubbed "La Resistance". Picket lines are manned around the clock to prevent supplies and machinery from moving out.

On a rainy day last month, union leaders climbed a precarious set of metallic stairs to address about 400 people. Four assemblies had been called that day to keep the crowd small and comply with social-distancing requirements.

Officials sought to sow hope by asserting that a closure could be avoided if Renault takes over. If all else fails, they urged the government to make it harder for Nissan to fire people. "We did not find any viable solution or alternative, due to overall capacity globally and regionally," Mr Gianluca de Ficchy, chairman of Nissan Europe, said in a statement to Bloomberg, adding that the closure is moving ahead.

And Renault has its own issues. The French manufacturer, which has three sites in Spain, is wrestling with the politically tricky task of lowering capacity and cutting jobs at home.

Montcada i Reixac is north of Barcelona, far from the vibrant Catalan capital.

Mayor Laura Campos is following the developments with dismay. "Hundreds of families from this town have worked in the auto industry, going back generations. A Nissan closure would be a catastrophe of epic dimensions, both economically and socially."

Much of the town's industry disappeared during the financial crisis, which hit Spain hard.

"We need a full industrial plan or we will be out of the game in the next five years," said Mr Josep Maria Vall, head of Catalan Automotive Industry Cluster, a lobby group that represents local suppliers. "We still have our last shot, but if we miss this opportunity, we probably won't be able to ever recover."

Spain's cash-strapped government unveiled a €3.75 billion stimulus programme for the car industry last month. About €500 million is earmarked for promoting new technologies and retraining workers. The rest will mostly go towards programmes to replace older vehicles with new ones, including diesel and petrol cars.

The indirect boost to local auto plants is only temporary, and a longer-term plan is needed. The Catalan government is hustling for new investment, but competition is tough, according to Economy Minister Pere Aragones.

"We are working to have the maximum number of investments in the electric-car value chain in Catalonia. This is a moment of transformation for the whole sector and we think that with every difficulty comes an opportunity."

