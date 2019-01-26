Me And My Car: Car fan's spicy Korean drive

Mr Paul Goh, with wife Gwen and daughter Rachel, is drawn to the fact that the Hyundai i30N has a manual gearbox, which he finds more fun to use than an autobox.
Mr Paul Goh, with wife Gwen and daughter Rachel, is drawn to the fact that the Hyundai i30N has a manual gearbox, which he finds more fun to use than an autobox.PHOTO: VINCENT NG
Published
24 min ago

Paul Goh is taken with the Hyundai i30N's sharp handling, powerful engine and sporty ride

stl10@sph.com.sg

At first glance, Paul Goh's shiny black Hyundai may pass off as an ordinary i30 hatchback. But do not be deceived.

Visual clues such as subtle red piping on the front splitter and rear diffuser, 18-inch rims and lowered suspension are hints that this is not a 1.4-litre i30, but is instead its recently launched high-performance sibling, the turbocharged 2-litre 247bhp i30N, which is retailing for about $146,000.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 26, 2019, with the headline 'Car fan's spicy Korean drive'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content