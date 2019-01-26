Me And My Car: Car fan's spicy Korean drive

At first glance, Paul Goh's shiny black Hyundai may pass off as an ordinary i30 hatchback. But do not be deceived.

Visual clues such as subtle red piping on the front splitter and rear diffuser, 18-inch rims and lowered suspension are hints that this is not a 1.4-litre i30, but is instead its recently launched high-performance sibling, the turbocharged 2-litre 247bhp i30N, which is retailing for about $146,000.