Big hopes for small car

The new Suzuki Jimny that was launched in Singapore just a few months ago has created quite a frenzy among diehard Jimny fans.

But it has also won new admirers, including mechanical engineer Elijah Lin. When Mr Lin, 29, saw pictures of the latest model last year, he knew there and then he had to have one. "It was made for me," he says.

Authorised Suzuki agent Champion Motors did not have the car yet, so he ordered one from a parallel importer, paying just under $90,000 for it.

That was in January.

Then began his long wait. "It was a very long and painful experience," he recalls. "I had to wait for eight months to get the car."

He finally got it in late August. And in the first three weeks, he clocked 2,300km - more than double the national average.

He has driven the car to Kuala Lumpur. Although low on top speed, Mr Lin says, "it was a very enjoyable drive".

What is in the boot?

• A rock-climbing kit • A collapsible utility box • A car-cleaning kit

The tiny 4x4 manages to appear cute, rugged and purposeful all at the same time.

But it was the Land Rover Defender that ignited Mr Lin's fascination with off-roaders. He says he likes the Jimny because of its unsophisticated back-to-basics construction. Ironically, his work involves sophisticated robots and drones.

He says that he was never really passionate about cars, despite growing up in an automotive-centric environment - his late father had a car repair and maintenance business.

He says it was only after he became an engineer that he started to appreciate cars, for their engineering diversity.

Married without children, the engineer says the Jimny is family-ready. There is room in the rear for two baby-seats and a roof-rack will see to most cargo-carrying duties.

He is waiting for the car to be run-in enough so he can take it off-roading in Malaysia. Being lightweight and having a lockable four-wheel-drive transmission, "it is ideal for swampy terrain".

Being a parallel import, Mr Lin's Jimny has a three-cylinder 660cc turbocharged engine (Champion's car has a 1.5-litre normally aspirated four-cylinder engine).

Still, he reckons the 1,050kg car feels punchy enough with 64hp and 96Nm of torque.

"Compared with those large 4x4s, my Jimny will not easily bog down in soft mud," he says. "It may not be able to tow a Land Rover or Mercedes G-wagon that needs to be rescued, but at least I know that if I ever get stuck, any other vehicle can pull mine out easily."

Mr Lin says he intends to own a Toyota Land Cruiser J40 some day. But for now, he is "thoroughly enjoying" the Jimny, and "in no hurry to get any other vehicle".