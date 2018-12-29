Best of the rest

SKODA KODIAQ (above)

BEST ERGONOMICS

The Czech sport utility vehicle wins in the ergonomics department. This means you are seated most comfortably behind the wheel, with controls laid out logically in front of you - all within easy reach and operating intuitively. Clever packaging frees up precious space too. Its stablemate, the Skoda Superb, is next in line.

BMW M5

BEST PERFORMANCE | BEST HANDLING

The monster 5-series scores the highest points for performance and handling. The runner-up for both attributes is the Kia Stinger.

HYUNDAI IONIQ ELECTRIC

BEST EFFICIENCY

It is no surprise that this Hyundai electric car bags the efficiency title.

If translated to measurements governing combustion engine models, it offers an equivalent of over 32km a litre. That is going by a wells-to-wheels analysis by United States-based Green Transportation. The second most efficient car in the tally is the Suzuki Swift, with an economy of 17.5km a litre.

The Audi RS4 Avant (above) and the Renault Megane RS tie for the X-factor accolade.





HIGHEST X-FACTOR

These two performance cars tie for the X-factor accolade. X-factor is an intangible attribute which gives a car an extra something. In this respect, the BMW M5 is a not-too-distant second.

LEXUS ES

BEST RIDE QUALITY | BEST BUILD QUALITY

The popular executive sedan from Lexus is ahead of the pack in terms of ride and build quality. Ranking just below the ES in terms of ride are the Skoda Superb and Skoda Kodiaq. As for build quality, the Audi RS4 Avant is runner-up.

KIA STINGER

BEST VALUE | BEST STYLING

The Stinger gets top marks for styling and value for money. It is undeniably a good-looking machine, with design cues conveying elegance and performance prowess. And for a car which rivals the best Continental grand tourers, it can be had for under $200,000.

The Audi RS4 is the runner-up for styling, while the Suzuki Swift ranks second for value.

