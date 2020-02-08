Animal instincts

Sales director Ivan Wong has owned six cars since obtaining his driving licence at the age of 18.

The 38-year-old prides himself on being someone who goes only for "driver's cars" - a criterion which he sets for all his rides.

Once, between 2013 and 2014, he had three performance cars to his name: an Audi TT, Mitsubishi Evo X and BMW M5.

He held on to the TT the longest, from 2010 to last year, because he enjoyed the handling and throaty V6 of the coupe which he bought when it was a year old.

The car also had sentimental value for him as he and his wife, Ms Ester Cheng, got it in 2010 when they were still dating.

Ms Cheng, 32, is a director of operations in the same company as her husband, an international communications group. They have no children.

When they sent the TT to the scrapyard after its certificate of entitlement expired last year, it was with a tinge of sadness.

The Evo X was purchased in 2013, but they sold it within a year as "its heavy modifications sacrificed too much comfort for power".

It was also in 2013 when Mr Wong was introduced to the world of big engines.

He test-drove a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder and "fell in love with the V10 engine note". But he found the car too flashy and costly.

That year, he chanced upon a five-year-old BMW M5 for sale. The beefy fourth-generation E60 M5 has a naturally aspirated 5-litre V10 - the last of the big engines in the range before turbo-charging and downsizing set in.

What's in the boot? • A portable fire extinguisher • A Louis Vuitton bag containing his laptop, iPad and files

Mr Wong paid $142,000 for the car and thought it was good value for money as the previous owner incurred the bulk of the car's depreciation. (A new car cost more than $400,000 then.)

To stretch the value of the car further, he paid another $40,000 to renew its COE in 2018.

A fresh coat of paint after the COE renewal helped keep the Imola Red M5 looking good for several more years.

Its four doors and big boot were plus points for a performance car, allowing it to be a practical everyday ride.

"I love how the M5 can be very civil at a low rpm (revolutions per minute), but it can also unleash the beast when the engine is redlined," he says. Redlining refers to driving with the engine at its maximum rpm.

Mr Wong and his wife enjoy driving to Penang for holidays. During these long-haul trips up north, the potential of the V10 engine can be better exploited, he says.

"Despite its age, the car is very stable and the cabin remains quiet regardless of my speed," Mr Wong says. "When I drive on the North-South Expressway in Malaysia, the M5 becomes a true autobahn stormer," he adds.