New electric models at Singapore Motorshow

Despite an increasingly uncertain economic outlook and a smaller certificate of entitlement quota this year, the 2020 Singapore Motorshow occupies three floors at the Suntec Convention Centre - up from two last year.

On till tomorrow, it showcases more than 20 new models, many of them electric. Here are 12 showroom-ready cars you should definitely make time for.

1. AUDI E-TRON

The first full-electric production model from Audi, this batterypowered mid-sized crossover will have high-tech options such as side-mounted cameras instead of wing mirrors. It has a rated range of 400km, but a shorter-range variant will arrive too.

2. BYD SONG MAX EV

This is the second model from China's BYD since the e6 arrived four years ago as taxis. It is noticeably more modern-looking than the e6. And it is the first electric multipurpose vehicle (six-and seven-seat options available) you can buy, with retail slated to start some time in the second quarter. Pricing is said to be around $120,000.

3. HYUNDAI VENUE

This subcompact crossover is powered by a new 1.6-litre engine paired with an "Intelligent Variable Transmission". Two trims are available - Venue and Venue S.

4. KIA SELTOS

This sister car of the Hyundai Venue may be made in India, but it boasts a more plush and better equipped interior. It also looks a tad bigger.

5. LAND ROVER DEFENDER

This 21st-century take on the old school all-terrain workhorse is a blend of tradition and modernity. While it is a departure from its 71-year-old design, it is somehow still recognisable as a Defender. It can be configured to accommodate up to six people and has cutting-edge over-the-air software updates.

6. MAZDA CX-30

This crossover is slightly bigger than the CX-3 and has the modern styling of the delectable Mazda 3, as well as its impeccable build quality. Not to be missed.

7. MERCEDES-BENZ C160

The CLA Shooting Brake may be the newest Merc to arrive, but those who want an affordable C-class saloon should check out the C160. Powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine making 129hp, it falls under COE Category A and promises a lot of bang for the buck.

8. MG ZS EV

This car challenges the stereotype perception of China-made cars. Its build quality exceeds that of some Japanese cars and it is fully electric. It has a front-mounted electric motor which makes 105kW and 353Nm of instant torque.

A water-cooling system manages the battery temperature to optimise efficiency.

Do not miss the E-Motion concept electric sports car at the MG stand. It is expected to go into production within the next two years.

9. MINI JOHN COOPER WORKS COUNTRYMAN

With 306hp, this all-wheel-drive is the most powerful Mini to arrive here. To think that it has almost 10 times the power of the original Mini makes you swoon.

10. SKODA SCALA

This subcompact hatch has a wheelbase of 2,649mm, which endows it with sufficient cabin room. But its boot is more impressive. With 467 litres of stowage (which can go up to 1,410 litres with rear seats collapsed), it will carry as much stuff as a mid-sized saloon.

11. TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS

The 12th-generation Corolla is available in three variants: two 1.6-litres with different trim levels and a 1.8-litre hybrid. It catches up with rivals in terms of modern features (blindspot monitoring, 7-inch infotainment screen, an air-conditioner which purifies the air), but you can still have one with a traditional handbrake.

12. VOLKSWAGEN T-CROSS

This compact crossover may be merely 4.11m long, but it has an adequate 2.55m wheelbase. Rear seats are on sliding rails and offer 14cm of movement. Hence, boot space ranges between 385 and 455 litres. But if the rear bench seat is folded down, the T-Cross has a class-leading 1,281 litres of luggage space.