Monster trucks raring to go

Monster Jam truck drivers are all geared up to thrill fans here with gravity-defying stunts on Dec 7.

The live motorsport event from the United States will be returning to the National Stadium after a roaring debut here in 2017.

Each Monster Jam truck is roughly 3.8m tall and 3.2m wide and weighs about 5,443kg.

They are outfitted according to their names and some people may recognise characters such as Scooby-Doo and Megalodon in the line-up of giant vehicles.

The drivers can be seen executing stunts such as backflips, driving in reverse gear and doughnuts (where the truck spins in circles).

Fans will get the chance to vote for their favourite trucks in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions via their smartphones.

The monster trucks will also be pitted against one another in a high-speed racing event, going up to about 112kmh.

Taking to the pit here for the first time are trucks named Wonder Woman and Zombie. And fan favourites such as the super fast Max-D and World Finals champion Grave Digger will return.

The Monster Jam World Finals is the annual championship event of the Monster Jam series, consisting of freestyle and racing competitions.

BOOK IT / MONSTER JAM

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive WHEN: Dec 7, 2 to 5pm (Pit Party), 7pm (Show time) ADMISSION: From $25 to $135 Info: Go to sportshub.com.sg/ MonsterJam2019

This year's show will also feature two new truck drivers, Morgan Kane and Linsey Read, who have both won World Finals championship titles driving the Grave Digger and Scooby-Doo respectively.

The popular pre-show Pit Party will be held again, where fans can admire the monster trucks up close, take photographs and get autographs from their favourite truck drivers.

Pit Party passes, which were sold out in 2017, are limited.