Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Starting a new F&B business from scratch

In this Money FM podcast hosted by Elliott Danker (left), SIA cabin crew member-turned-entrepreneur Yvonne Kwek (centre) - founder of The Humble Scoop - shares more on what it takes to start a new food and beverage venture with no previous experience
In this Money FM podcast hosted by Elliott Danker (left), SIA cabin crew member-turned-entrepreneur Yvonne Kwek (centre) - founder of The Humble Scoop - shares more on what it takes to start a new food and beverage venture with no previous experience.
Published
13 min ago

The Hot Seat: Starting a new F&B business from scratch

14:53 mins

Synopsis: SIA cabin crew member-turned-entrepreneur Yvonne Kwek - founder of The Humble Scoop - shares more on what it takes to start a new food and beverage venture with no previous experience.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Topics: 

Branded Content