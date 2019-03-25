Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - President of the Asean Coffee Federation & SG Coffee Association Victor Mah

The Hot Seat - President of the Asean Coffee Federation & SG Coffee Association Victor Mah
Synopsis: Mr Victor Mah, president of the Asean Coffee Federation and Singapore Coffee Association shares more on Singapore’s coffee culture, the business behind coffee, and what can be expected at the upcoming Cafe Asia 2019 and Restaurant Asia 2019 events.
