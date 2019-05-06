Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Claire Chiang on Banyan Tree’s 25th anniversary

Ms Claire Chiang, senior vice-president of Banyan Tree Holdings Limited, shares in this Money FM podcast how the business is doing and what can be expected from the company’s 25th anniversary celebrations.
Published
44 min ago

The Hot Seat: Claire Chiang on Banyan Tree’s 25th Anniversary

20:25 mins

Synopsis: This year marks the 25th anniversary of home-grown industry player Banyan Tree. Ms Claire Chiang, senior vice-president of Banyan Tree Holdings Limited, shares how the business is doing and what can be expected from the company’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Topics: 

Branded Content