Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - How will Generation N disrupt content and entertainment?

Mind Your Business

Duration: 12:48 mins

Synopsis: The millennials will form the largest segment of the workforce soon. How will the rise of Generation N (the native generation) disrupt content and entertainment? We find out from Mr Jay Trinidad, president and general manager of Discovery Kids Digital. He is also senior vice-president and general manager for North-east Asia, Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://bit.ly/2Px98Lw

On website: http://bit.ly/2P2Si6g

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://bit.ly/2PyJiqs