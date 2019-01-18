Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Giving the media industry a boost

Mind Your Business: Giving the media industry a boost

13:01 mins

Synopsis: The media industry in Singapore recently got a boost with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announcing initiatives aimed at developing talent and generating tie-ups with foreign content creators.

The Media Industry Plan was announced recently as well and to tell us more is Mr Joachim Ng, director of the Singapore Film Commission and Ms Dorothy Lai, director, public service media assessment, IMDA.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

