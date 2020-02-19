Money FM Podcast: Discussing truths about male hair loss

This Money FM podcast tackles male pattern hair loss, the common causes of the condition and the available forms of treatment that can be sought.
TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Workday Afternoon: The Truth about Male Pattern Hair Loss

14:25 mins

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Dr. Kwan Yuan Dong, an aesthetics doctor at S Aesthetics Clinic, to talk about male pattern hair loss, the common causes of the condition and the available forms of treatment that can be sought.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Topics: 

