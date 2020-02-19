Money FM Podcast: Discussing truths about male hair loss

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Workday Afternoon: The Truth about Male Pattern Hair Loss

14:25 mins

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Dr. Kwan Yuan Dong, an aesthetics doctor at S Aesthetics Clinic, to talk about male pattern hair loss, the common causes of the condition and the available forms of treatment that can be sought.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

