Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Watch collector Harry Fane on vintage Cartier tank watches

Coffee with Claressa: Harry Fane, the Tank King
16:59 mins
Synopsis: Watch dealer and collector Harry Fane appears on Coffee with Claressa to talk about vintage Cartier tank watches and the part of his collection that will be for sale at the Dover Street Market Singapore.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt