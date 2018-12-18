Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - The 15 Shorts Film Project

This Money FM podcast centres around the 15 Shorts film project. Jeffrey Tan (centre) and Daniel Yun (right) speak with Claressa Monteiro.
This Money FM podcast centres around the 15 Shorts film project. Jeffrey Tan (centre) and Daniel Yun (right) speak with Claressa Monteiro.
Published
1 hour ago

Coffee with Claressa: The 15 Shorts Film Project

17:22 mins

Synopsis: The 15 Shorts film project showcases lesser-told stories of everyday Singaporean heroes from the 1970s to the 90s with the aim to inspire acts of giving.

The film project is a collaboration between local film company Blue3Asia, the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre and 15 Singaporean filmmakers, to support the SG Cares movement.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Topics: 

Branded Content