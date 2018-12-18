Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - The 15 Shorts Film Project

Coffee with Claressa: The 15 Shorts Film Project

17:22 mins

Synopsis: The 15 Shorts film project showcases lesser-told stories of everyday Singaporean heroes from the 1970s to the 90s with the aim to inspire acts of giving.

The film project is a collaboration between local film company Blue3Asia, the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre and 15 Singaporean filmmakers, to support the SG Cares movement.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

