Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Restaurant Asia Singapore 2019 and what's in store

Mr Edward Liu, (right) group managing director of CEMS (Conference & Exhibition Management Services) has been responsible for creating some of Singapore's most iconic exhibitions. He stops by for a coffee with Claressa.
Published
52 min ago

Coffee with Claressa

Duration: 16:57 mins

Synopsis: Mr Edward Liu, group managing director of CEMS ((Conference & Exhibition Management Services) has been responsible for creating some of the island's most iconic exhibitions. He stops by to tell us about his greatest and the very latest he has created.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

