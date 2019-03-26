Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - On The Record with Andrew Tjioe

Coffee with Claressa - On The Record with Andrew Tjioe

13:31 mins

Synopsis: Mr Andrew Tjioe - the executive chairman Tung Lok Group of Restaurants and president advisor Restaurant Association of Singapore - stops by to chat with Claressa about the inaugural Restaurant Asia 2019.

During the interview, he also shares fascinating insights and wisdom gleaned from over three decades in the food and beverage business.

