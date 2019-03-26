Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - On The Record with Andrew Tjioe

Coffee with Claressa - On The Record with Andrew Tjioe
13:31 mins
Synopsis: Mr Andrew Tjioe - the executive chairman Tung Lok Group of Restaurants and president advisor Restaurant Association of Singapore - stops by to chat with Claressa about the inaugural Restaurant Asia 2019.
During the interview, he also shares fascinating insights and wisdom gleaned from over three decades in the food and beverage business.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
