Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Green is the new black in sustainability issues

Coffee with Claressa: Green is the new black in sustainability

15:58 mins

Synopsis: Ms Stephanie Dickson - founder of the festival Green Is The New Black - is on a mission to empower individuals and the community with inspiration and knowledge to make sustainability mainstream and sexy. She stops by for Coffee with Claressa to tell us why it matters so much to her.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt