Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Christian Dior and the scent of success

Coffee with Claressa
Synopsis: Christian Dior's Maison Christian Dior is the first of its kind in the region. Dedicated to the fragrances of the house, we speak to Ms Shaoyuan Han-Montillet, the general manager of Parfums Christian Dior Singapore, to learn more about the business of scent.
