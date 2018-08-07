Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Christian Dior and the scent of success

Coffee with Claressa

Duration: 14:47 mins

Synopsis: Christian Dior's Maison Christian Dior is the first of its kind in the region. Dedicated to the fragrances of the house, we speak to Ms Shaoyuan Han-Montillet, the general manager of Parfums Christian Dior Singapore, to learn more about the business of scent.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: https://omny.fm/shows/st-bt

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google Podcasts: https://goo.gl/7yYLmn