Money FM podcast: Author Rosie Milne recounts stories of Sir Stamford Raffles and his two wives

The author of Olivia and Sophia - Rosie Milne (right) - recounts with host Michelle Martin, the stories of Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles and his two wives, Olivia and Sophia, in this Money FM podcast.
Published
Apr 4, 2019, 3:00 pm SGT

Influence: Author Rosie Milne recounts stories of Sir Stamford Raffles and his two wives

16:45 mins

Synopsis: A dramatic tale on real historical events and the stories told through the form of fictional diaries, the author of Olivia and Sophia - Rosie Milne - recounts the stories of Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles and his two wives, Olivia and Sophia.

