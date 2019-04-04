Money FM podcast: Author Rosie Milne recounts stories of Sir Stamford Raffles and his two wives

Influence: Author Rosie Milne recounts stories of Sir Stamford Raffles and his two wives
16:45 mins
Synopsis: A dramatic tale on real historical events and the stories told through the form of fictional diaries, the author of Olivia and Sophia - Rosie Milne - recounts the stories of Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles and his two wives, Olivia and Sophia.
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt