In this week's Life Picks podcast, host Melissa Sim is joined by colleagues Tan Hsueh Yun and Boon Chan, who chat about Enjoy Eating House & Bar at Kam Leng Hotel (383 Jalan Besar), which has dishes such as Ugly Cabbage In Fish Sauce and Sauteed Otah.

Also, check out Madonna's new album, Madame X. The pop queen's 14th album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.