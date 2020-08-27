Model Gigi Hadid shares pregnancy portraits as due date approaches

Gigi Hadid's first child with singer Zayn Malik is due in September.
Published
13 min ago
As Gigi Hadid's due date approaches, the supermodel took to Instagram to share some never-before-seen pictures from a glamorous pregnancy photoshoot by photography duo Luigi and Iango.

The 25-year-old, whose first child - a daughter with 27-year-old singer Zayn Malik - is due in September, posted a series of black and white pregnancy portraits on Wednesday (Aug 26).

One photo shows the model barefoot and draped in a floor-length white dress by Di Petsa. The seemingly wet dress accentuates Hadid's rounded belly.

She captioned the portrait, "Growin an angel :)".

Another shows the model with wavy hair cascading down her back and wearing a sheer, bell-sleeved mini dress, once again drawing attention to her belly.

In the third photo, Hadid dons the same sheer dress, cradling her belly and staring into the distance.

She posted a dedication to friends, family and fans who have been checking in on her and sending her well wishes throughout her pregnancy.

She wrote: "Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes."

7.26.20 🕊
7.26.20 🕊

