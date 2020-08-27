Model Gigi Hadid shares pregnancy portraits as due date approaches

As Gigi Hadid's due date approaches, the supermodel took to Instagram to share some never-before-seen pictures from a glamorous pregnancy photoshoot by photography duo Luigi and Iango.

The 25-year-old, whose first child - a daughter with 27-year-old singer Zayn Malik - is due in September, posted a series of black and white pregnancy portraits on Wednesday (Aug 26).

One photo shows the model barefoot and draped in a floor-length white dress by Di Petsa. The seemingly wet dress accentuates Hadid's rounded belly.

She captioned the portrait, "Growin an angel :)".

Another shows the model with wavy hair cascading down her back and wearing a sheer, bell-sleeved mini dress, once again drawing attention to her belly.

In the third photo, Hadid dons the same sheer dress, cradling her belly and staring into the distance.

She posted a dedication to friends, family and fans who have been checking in on her and sending her well wishes throughout her pregnancy.

She wrote: "Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes."