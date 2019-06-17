Missy Elliott inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

NEW YORK• Fighting back tears, Missy Elliott has become the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The 47-year-old received the honour from Queen Latifah, a rap pioneer from the previous generation.

Earlier at the ceremony in New York, a video, in which former first lady Michelle Obama said she is a fan of Elliott, was screened.

Singer Izzo and rapper Da Brat paid tribute to Elliott by performing some of her songs.

Before Elliott, two other rappers had made it into the hall of fame: Jermaine Dupri last year and Jay-Z in 2017.

Elliott first tasted success as a producer and writer for other artists before launching a solo career.

Working with producer Timbaland, who shaped some of her hip-hop and R&B music in the 1990s, she performed with Aaliyah and Destiny's Child.

Also with Timbaland, Elliott released her first album, Supa Dupa Fly, in 1997. Her song The Rain made her a rap star.

She had hit albums and songs in the 1990s, such as Work It, Hot Boyz and Get Ur Freak On, often recorded with other top artists.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame also honoured five other creators, including singer Yusuf, formerly known as Cat Stevens, who penned such classics as Wild World (1970).

Justin Timberlake received a special prize, the Contemporary Icon Award, which celebrates giants of contemporary music.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE