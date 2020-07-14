Missing Naya Rivera's co-star offers help

As the authorities continue the search for missing actress Naya Rivera, Rivera's Glee co-star Heather Morris has offered to help, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Sunday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office posted an update on the search for Rivera. In response, Morris offered to "conduct an on-foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru".

Rivera, 33, was last seen in Lake Piru last Wednesday on a boating excursion with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Officials later found Dorsey alone in the boat; Rivera is presumed to have drowned.

Morris, 33, played the role of Brittany on Glee (2009 to 2015), the fellow-cheerleader-turned-wife of Rivera's Santana. Morris said on Twitter: "I have spoken to Sheriff Eric Buschow and rest assured, they are using every single one of their resources to locate our Naya.

"I have full confidence that they're doing everything they can, and probably more. We will hold off on the citizen search and rescue until we get the go ahead that they'll allow volunteers."

She added: "Understand it's 110 degrees here and if you're not highly trained in search and rescue, this could end up a much more dangerous situation for everybody involved.

"Please be kind, compassionate and caring for those who are looking for our Naya".

This is not the first time the actress has taken to social media over Rivera's disappearance. In a tweet last Friday, she wrote: "Thank you to the Tulare County, Los Angeles County, San Louis Obisbo, and all who are working to (sic) tirelessly right now in the search and recovery of our Naya."

Last Saturday, she also posted a video on Instagram with the hashtag, #bringnayahome.

Meanwhile, Glee actress Lea Michelle, who had been accused by her co-stars of being difficult to work with, deactivated her Twitter account last Saturday, after allegedly being bullied over Rivera's disappearance.

Actress Amber Riley, another Glee alumna, later tweeted: "Show some respect. All our energy is going towards helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don't matter right now."

While she did not mention anyone by name, many believe she was referencing the backlash against Michelle.