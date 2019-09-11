Miss Hong Kong denies third party rumours

HONG KONG • When Ms Carmaney Wong was crowned Miss Hong Kong 2019 on Sunday, she told reporters she could now eat and sleep in peace, after a tiring run-up to the finale.

But her wishes have now been dashed by one woman.

Calling herself Rachel, the woman posted that a Miss Hong Kong finalist came between her and her dentist boyfriend two years ago.

She revealed that the contestant and her boyfriend took a trip to Japan and that the contestant also sent a Valentine's Day card to him.

Asked by reporters on Monday to address talk that she was the third party, Ms Wong, 25, a model, said she is not someone who would steal another woman's boyfriend.

"When we dated, he told me he was single," added the beauty queen who noted that their relationship lasted only a month or two.

"We broke up because of a difference in personalities."

Ms Wong, who represented Hong Kong in the Miss International 2018 pageant in Tokyo, admitted that she sent him a card. But she did not consider the act unusual since they were dating then.

Ms Wong, whose current boyfriend is reportedly from Switzerland and who moved to Hong Kong to be closer to her, was also in the news in the run-up to the Sunday finale.

Netizens speculated that she had undergone surgery to achieve a voluptuous figure.

But Ms Wong quashed such talk, saying that clothing choices could help accentuate one's curves.

She also said she is financially independent and not reliant on her reportedly wealthy parents.

Of her boyfriend, who is said to resemble former football star David Beckham, she told media outlet hk01: "He's definitely not a rich man's son."