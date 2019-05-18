Middlemarch, Middle-Earth and the end of the world

Book-to-screen adaptations - love them or hate them?

Life journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li discuss them in this month's podcast, as Game Of Thrones wraps up on HBO and Good Omens, the long-awaited mini-series based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's Armageddon comedy, arrives.

They size up the best and worst adaptations out there - from actors playing multiple characters in Cloud Atlas to the failure of the 2005 Pride And Prejudice film, to why Brad Pitt needs to stop making zombie movies.

Produced by: Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGg

iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXN

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLG

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg