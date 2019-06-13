Mick Jagger back to rehearsals for tour

NEW YORK • Here is some news that will give Satisfaction to Rolling Stones fans. Singer Mick Jagger gave a positive health update in his first interview since undergoing a heart operation that postponed his rock group's tour.

"I'm feeling pretty good," he said on Toronto radio station Q107, according to Rolling Stone magazine. "Been rehearsing a lot lately in the last few weeks," he added, noting he had been to the gym that morning.

The rockers announced in late March their summer tour across North America was being put on hold as Jagger, 75, received medical treatment.Then last month, Jagger shared a video online showing him rehearsing his dance moves ahead of the upcoming tour.

He told Q107 he and his bandmates are considering what songs to perform at this summer's shows.

"We're trying to pick some we haven't done in recent years, stuff we haven't done before," Jagger shared. "Most of the time, people don't want too much unusual. People like a little bit unusual. They don't want 100 per cent unusual."

The rescheduled concert dates begin on June 21 in Chicago.

DPA