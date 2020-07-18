Michelle Obama's Spotify podcast debut

NEW YORK • Former United States first lady Michelle Obama will debut as a podcaster later this month on Spotify, hosting a show aimed at helping listeners open new and "hard conversations" with their loved ones.

The first episode will launch on July 29 and is available exclusively to all Spotify free and premium users.

"For this first season, I'll be talking with some of the people most dear to me: my mum, my brother, my friends, colleagues and many others," Mrs Obama, 56, wrote on Instagram. "In each episode, we'll discuss the relationships that make us who we are.

"What I love about these conversations is that they're issues we're all dealing with every day - and they can take on new meaning when we're going through a global pandemic or seeking out long-overdue racial justice in our communities."

The Michelle Obama Podcast is the first originating from the streaming platform's deal with the Obamas' production company Higher Ground.

Since last year, Spotify has spent more than US$600 million (S$835 million) on acquisitions to set itself up in the podcasting market.

Mrs Obama, who is married to former US president Barack Obama, is among the US' most popular figures.

Her blockbuster memoir Becoming made her a publishing sensation, selling more than 11.5 million copies worldwide.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE