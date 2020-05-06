Met Gala goes virtual

Like all other events, the Met Gala - an annual fund-raising soiree which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City - has been derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the first time in its 72-year-old history, the ball - typically held on the first Monday in May - has been postponed indefinitely. So has the accompanying exhibition, About Time: Fashion And Duration, featuring fashion from 1870 to 2020, which was originally slated to open on Oct 29.

But the show went on, in the form of a YouTube special, A Moment With The Met, which was livestreamed. Hosted by Vogue magazine, it highlights some of this year's planned costume exhibits as well as a look back at some of the gala's most memorable red carpet moments.

On Monday, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour appeared in a video, joined by singer Florence Welch, rapper Cardi B and Virgil Abloh, founder of fashion label Off-White and Louis Vuitton Men's artistic director.

From her home, Wintour says: "This is a time of grief and of hardship for millions and the postponement of a party is nothing in comparison".

Wintour continues: "And yet, one thing that we have learnt through this difficult time is that we need each other, that community is essential to who we are.

"If we are to come out of this pandemic stronger and more resilient, we must emerge from it connected as never before."

Wintour encouraged viewers to donate to A Common Thread, a joint initiative between Vogue and trade association Council of Fashion Designers of America to support members of America's fashion industry affected by the virus.

She then invited Welch to provide a "special moment of joy and of hope" through music. The 33-year-old English singer performed You've Got The Love (2009).

Cardi B also appeared, encouraging viewers to donate. She added that while her outfit for this year's gala wasn't ready yet, she had something "cooking" and that the event will be "stronger than ever".

Meanwhile, American actress Julia Roberts posted an image of herself in a tulle gown on Instagram: "Here's me... not going to the Met Ball tonight."