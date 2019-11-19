Marie Kondo asks people to throw away stuff, now she wants them to buy her lifestyle items

Can Marie Kondo make up her mind?

Netizens said they have been left puzzled after Kondo, 35, who rose to fame for urging people to declutter their homes and minds using the KonMari method - rolled out an online store on Monday (Nov 18) to sell lifestyle products.

"Marie Kondo, who told you to throw away everything you own, apparently wants you to repopulate your now empty life with vaguely minimalist-looking junk that you, of course, buy from her," one person wrote on Twitter.

The more than 100 homeware and fashion items on sale include a pair of leather shoes at US$206 (S$280), a flower bouquet tote bag for US$42 and a US$275 brass kitchen utensil holder.

Kondo told the Wall Street Journal that she was not out to plug consumerism, noting that she set up the store after people asked her what items she likes to have around the house.

"What's most important to me is that you surround yourself with items that spark joy," she said.

"If the bowl that you're using currently sparks joy for you, I don't encourage replacing it at all."

The store, which ships only to the United States for now, was launched weeks after Rakuten, Japan's biggest e-commerce site, announced a partnership with Kondo.

In a message posted on her website, Kondo, the star of hit Netflix show Tidying Up With Marie Kondo and author of bestselling book The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up, said the KonMari method "isn't about getting rid of things".

"It's about heightening your sensitivity to what brings you joy.

"Once you've completed your tidying, there is room to welcome meaningful objects, people and experiences into your life."

But not everyone is buying what she says now.

"So now #mariekondo wants you to buy as much of her stuff as possible #ironic", another Twitter user noted.

Kondo, perhaps anticipating the mixed reactions, hopes to win over buyers with her intention to help save the earth with sustainable use of its resources.

"If you choose to incorporate our products into your life, we hope you don't just purchase it, but also go on to cherish it and use it as long as possible," she said in another interview.