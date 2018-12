In this new podcast series, The Straits Times features the best chats with the creators and stars of music, film, books, theatre and more.

Join books reporter Olivia Ho as she chats with Man Booker Prize-winning author Kiran Desai, who was in town for the Singapore Writers Festival, about the novel she has spent 12 years working on, writing as an immigrant and whether she feels she belongs in the country she calls home. Listen at http://str.sg/oXDZ