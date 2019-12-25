Malaysian singer incurs wrath of Blackpink army

Rose fans are giving him a roasting.

Malaysian singer Naim Daniel, 22, has been accused by fans of Blackpink singer Rose of "false advertising", with his editing of photo images to create an impression that the two posed for photos together.

Rose is part of the South Korean girl group that have earned global success with their hits such as Kill This Love (2019) and Boombayah (2016).

They also bagged a headlining spot in the prestigious Coachella festival in California in April.

An outraged fan, reacting to Naim's tactics to draw attention to his work, posted online: "Hello, I'm sorry to disturb you. There's something I want to discuss with you.

"Listen to this, stop posting your pictures with Rose.

"You hear me? You think just because you're an artist you can do that? If I see you post about Rose again, you're finished."

Malaysian media outlet Malay Mail reported that Naim is laughing off the matter.

"I'm soft, please don't hurt me like that," he said in an online reply.

Naim's fans have also posted their support for him, saying the physical threat issued by the Rose supporter is over the top.

Over the weekend, Naim also posted a YouTube video that suggests a duet between him and Rose in a cover of the song Eyes Closed.

Pundits expect this move to further upset the army of Blackpink fans who recently slammed the girl group's agency for not releasing a new album to tap the girls' massive success this year.

The agency hurriedly issued a statement to say that the quartet are working on new music in the video.