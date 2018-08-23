Madonna hits back at critics of her Aretha Franklin speech

LOS ANGELES • It was not her fault if viewers thought she had shown too little respect for Aretha Franklin.

On Tuesday, Madonna hit back at critics of her speech about the late Queen of Soul at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) show, saying she had been asked only to share an anecdote.

She sparked a backlash with a 10-minute speech focused mostly on her own early career at Monday's event, which organisers had said would pay tribute to Franklin four days after her death at age 76.

"I was asked to present video of the year by MTV. And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin," Madonna said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"I did not intend to do a tribute to her. That would be impossible in two minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment."

The only other mention of Franklin during the almost three-hour show from New York was a brief video clip of her singing early in her career and the playing of her 1967 hit Respect over the closing credits.

Madonna, who recently turned 60, was criticised for self-indulgence when she recalled her early days as an aspiring singer and dancer, including one audition where she performed an a cappella version of Franklin's 1968 hit (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.

She made no comment about Franklin's own career.

That did not go down well with Ms Alicia Garza.

"Whoever at the #VMAs let Madonna get on stage and give a tribute to @ArethaFranklin or whatever that was really should be out of a job right about... now," tweeted the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement.

REUTERS